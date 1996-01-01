Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Two sides: uses a² + b² = c² to solve the missing side.
  • Side + angle: uses sin(A)=a/c, cos(A)=b/c, tan(A)=a/b.
  • Angles: computes A = asin(a/c) and B = 90° − A (or equivalents).
  • Area: Area = (a·b)/2Perimeter: P = a + b + c

Tip: If you provide c and one leg, the other leg is √(c² − leg²), so c must be larger than that leg.

Formula & Equation Used

Pythagorean theorem: a² + b² = c²

Sine: sin(A) = a/c

Cosine: cos(A) = b/c

Tangent: tan(A) = a/b

Area: Area = (a·b)/2

Perimeter: P = a + b + c

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Two sides (a=3, b=4)

Find c, A, and B.

  1. Use c = √(a² + b²)c = √(3² + 4²) = √25 = 5
  2. Angle A = asin(a/c) = asin(3/5) ≈ 36.87°
  3. B = 90° − A ≈ 53.13°
  4. Area = (a·b)/2 = (3·4)/2 = 6

Example 2 — Two sides (c=13, b=12)

Find the missing leg a, plus A and B.

  1. Use a = √(c² − b²)a = √(13² − 12²) = √(169 − 144) = √25 = 5
  2. Angle A = asin(a/c) = asin(5/13) ≈ 22.62°
  3. B = 90° − A ≈ 67.38°
  4. Area = (a·b)/2 = (5·12)/2 = 30

This is the classic 5–12–13 right triangle (the hypotenuse is 13).

Example 3 — Side + angle (A=30°, c=10)

Find a, b, and B.

  1. Use a = c·sin(A)a = 10·sin(30°) = 10·0.5 = 5
  2. Use b = c·cos(A)b = 10·cos(30°) = 10·(√3/2) ≈ 8.66
  3. B = 90° − A = 60°
  4. Area = (a·b)/2 ≈ (5·8.66)/2 ≈ 21.65

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which side is the hypotenuse?

The hypotenuse is the side opposite the 90° angle and it’s always the longest. In this calculator it’s c.

Q: Why does “c and a” sometimes fail?

Because you need c > a. Otherwise √(c² − a²) is not real.

Q: Do I use degrees or radians?

Either—choose it in the dropdown. The calculator displays angles in both degrees and radians.