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Roofing Calculator

Estimate roof area, pitch multiplier, roofing squares, shingle bundles, waste, material quantities, and project cost with step-by-step calculations.

Background

Roofing estimates usually start with roof area, then add pitch, waste, and material coverage. A steeper roof has more surface area than a flat rectangle, so this calculator uses a pitch multiplier and then turns the result into roofing squares, bundles, rolls, and cost estimates.

Enter roof details

Before you calculate

Roofing materials are commonly estimated in roofing squares, where 1 square = 100 ft². For asphalt shingles, many products use about 3 bundles per square, but coverage varies by brand and product.

Use this mode when you know the building footprint and roof pitch.

House footprint / simple roof

Best for quick estimates from building length and width. Roof type diagrams below help students and homeowners choose the closest shape.

Hip uses a small estimating adjustment, not exact framing geometry.

Total measured roof-plane area

Use this when you already measured the sloped roof surface area from plans, satellite measurement, or a takeoff.

Not sure how to split your roof?

Treat each flat/sloped rectangle as one plane. For example: front main roof, back main roof, garage roof, porch roof, dormer face, or shed addition. If you measured from a satellite tool, enter each roof section as a separate row.

Multi-plane roof takeoff

Add each roof plane separately. Each row is calculated as length × width × pitch multiplier.

# Plane label Length Width Pitch rise / 12 Unit

Pitch helper

Enter roof rise and run. Standard U.S. pitch is rise per 12 inches of run.

Pitch, waste, materials, and cost

Example: 6 means a 6:12 roof pitch.

Square feet covered by one roll.

Linear feet per ridge-cap bundle.

Linear feet per starter bundle/roll.

Display options

Result

No results yet. Enter roof details and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Use house footprint mode for a fast estimate from building dimensions, roof type, and pitch.
  • Use total measured roof area mode if you already know the sloped roof area.
  • Use multi-plane roof mode for more realistic takeoffs with several roof sections.
  • Use pitch helper mode to convert rise/run into pitch multiplier and roof angle.
  • Review the purchase recommendation to see rounded bundles, underlayment rolls, ridge caps, and starter strips.

How this calculator works

  • Flat footprint area is calculated from length × width for simple roofs.
  • Roof-plane mode skips footprint math and uses your measured sloped surface area directly.
  • Multi-plane roofs are calculated by summing each roof section separately (each with its own dimensions and pitch).
  • Pitch multiplier adjusts flat area into real sloped surface area using the roof pitch.
  • Roof type factor slightly adjusts area for shapes like hip roofs that require more material.
  • Waste factor adds extra material for cuts, overlaps, valleys, hips, starter strips, and installation losses.
  • Roofing squares convert total area into contractor units, where 1 square = 100 ft².
  • Material estimates (bundles, underlayment, etc.) are calculated from total squares using typical coverage assumptions.
  • Cost estimates combine material cost, labor cost, and fixed project costs when provided.

Formula & Equations Used

Footprint area: area = length × width

Pitch multiplier: multiplier = √(rise² + run²) / run

Estimated roof area: roof area = footprint area × pitch multiplier × roof type factor

Waste-adjusted area: total area = roof area × (1 + waste%)

Roofing squares: squares = total ft² / 100

Shingle bundles: bundles = squares × bundles per square

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Medium gable roof

A house footprint is 40 ft by 30 ft with a 6:12 gable roof and 10% waste.

  1. Flat area = 40 × 30 = 1,200 ft²
  2. Pitch multiplier for 6:12 = √(6² + 12²) / 12 ≈ 1.118
  3. Roof area ≈ 1,200 × 1.118 = 1,342 ft²
  4. With 10% waste: 1,342 × 1.10 ≈ 1,476 ft²
  5. Roofing squares ≈ 1,476 / 100 = 14.76 squares
  6. At 3 bundles per square: 14.76 × 3 = 44.28, so buy 45 bundles

Example 2 — Multi-plane roof

A roof has two main planes, each 40 ft by 16 ft at 6:12 pitch, plus a garage plane 24 ft by 14 ft at 4:12 pitch.

  1. Main plane area = 40 × 16 × 1.118 ≈ 716 ft² each
  2. Two main planes = 716 × 2 ≈ 1,431 ft²
  3. Garage pitch multiplier for 4:12 ≈ 1.054
  4. Garage plane area = 24 × 14 × 1.054 ≈ 354 ft²
  5. Total roof area ≈ 1,431 + 354 = 1,785 ft²
  6. With 15% waste: 1,785 × 1.15 ≈ 2,053 ft²

Example 3 — Pitch helper

A roof has a 6 inch rise for every 12 inches of run.

  1. Pitch = 6:12
  2. Pitch multiplier = √(6² + 12²) / 12 ≈ 1.118
  3. Roof angle = arctan(6 / 12) ≈ 26.57°

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a roofing square?

A roofing square is 100 square feet of roof area.

Q: How many shingle bundles are in one roofing square?

Many asphalt shingles use about 3 bundles per square, but coverage varies by product.

Q: What waste factor should I use?

Simple roofs may use 5–10%, while complex roofs with valleys, hips, dormers, or many cuts may need 15% or more.

Q: Should I use multi-plane mode?

Use multi-plane mode when the roof has multiple sections, additions, dormers, garages, or different pitches.

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