Roofing Calculator

Roofing materials are commonly estimated in roofing squares , where 1 square = 100 ft². For asphalt shingles, many products use about 3 bundles per square , but coverage varies by brand and product.

Before you calculate

Calculator mode

House footprint / simple roof — use building length, width, roof type, and pitch Total measured roof area — enter one measured roof-plane area directly Multi-plane roof — add several roof planes and total them Pitch helper — convert rise/run to pitch multiplier and angle

Use this mode when you know the building footprint and roof pitch.