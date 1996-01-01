Roofing Calculator
Estimate roof area, pitch multiplier, roofing squares, shingle bundles, waste, material quantities, and project cost with step-by-step calculations.
Background
Roofing estimates usually start with roof area, then add pitch, waste, and material coverage. A steeper roof has more surface area than a flat rectangle, so this calculator uses a pitch multiplier and then turns the result into roofing squares, bundles, rolls, and cost estimates.
How to use this calculator
- Use house footprint mode for a fast estimate from building dimensions, roof type, and pitch.
- Use total measured roof area mode if you already know the sloped roof area.
- Use multi-plane roof mode for more realistic takeoffs with several roof sections.
- Use pitch helper mode to convert rise/run into pitch multiplier and roof angle.
- Review the purchase recommendation to see rounded bundles, underlayment rolls, ridge caps, and starter strips.
How this calculator works
- Flat footprint area is calculated from length × width for simple roofs.
- Roof-plane mode skips footprint math and uses your measured sloped surface area directly.
- Multi-plane roofs are calculated by summing each roof section separately (each with its own dimensions and pitch).
- Pitch multiplier adjusts flat area into real sloped surface area using the roof pitch.
- Roof type factor slightly adjusts area for shapes like hip roofs that require more material.
- Waste factor adds extra material for cuts, overlaps, valleys, hips, starter strips, and installation losses.
- Roofing squares convert total area into contractor units, where 1 square = 100 ft².
- Material estimates (bundles, underlayment, etc.) are calculated from total squares using typical coverage assumptions.
- Cost estimates combine material cost, labor cost, and fixed project costs when provided.
Formula & Equations Used
Footprint area: area = length × width
Pitch multiplier: multiplier = √(rise² + run²) / run
Estimated roof area: roof area = footprint area × pitch multiplier × roof type factor
Waste-adjusted area: total area = roof area × (1 + waste%)
Roofing squares: squares = total ft² / 100
Shingle bundles: bundles = squares × bundles per square
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Medium gable roof
A house footprint is 40 ft by 30 ft with a 6:12 gable roof and 10% waste.
- Flat area = 40 × 30 = 1,200 ft²
- Pitch multiplier for 6:12 = √(6² + 12²) / 12 ≈ 1.118
- Roof area ≈ 1,200 × 1.118 = 1,342 ft²
- With 10% waste: 1,342 × 1.10 ≈ 1,476 ft²
- Roofing squares ≈ 1,476 / 100 = 14.76 squares
- At 3 bundles per square: 14.76 × 3 = 44.28, so buy 45 bundles
Example 2 — Multi-plane roof
A roof has two main planes, each 40 ft by 16 ft at 6:12 pitch, plus a garage plane 24 ft by 14 ft at 4:12 pitch.
- Main plane area = 40 × 16 × 1.118 ≈ 716 ft² each
- Two main planes = 716 × 2 ≈ 1,431 ft²
- Garage pitch multiplier for 4:12 ≈ 1.054
- Garage plane area = 24 × 14 × 1.054 ≈ 354 ft²
- Total roof area ≈ 1,431 + 354 = 1,785 ft²
- With 15% waste: 1,785 × 1.15 ≈ 2,053 ft²
Example 3 — Pitch helper
A roof has a 6 inch rise for every 12 inches of run.
- Pitch = 6:12
- Pitch multiplier = √(6² + 12²) / 12 ≈ 1.118
- Roof angle = arctan(6 / 12) ≈ 26.57°
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a roofing square?
A roofing square is 100 square feet of roof area.
Q: How many shingle bundles are in one roofing square?
Many asphalt shingles use about 3 bundles per square, but coverage varies by product.
Q: What waste factor should I use?
Simple roofs may use 5–10%, while complex roofs with valleys, hips, dormers, or many cuts may need 15% or more.
Q: Should I use multi-plane mode?
Use multi-plane mode when the roof has multiple sections, additions, dormers, garages, or different pitches.