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Concrete Calculator

Estimate concrete volume for a slab, footing, or column, then convert the answer into cubic feet, cubic yards, cubic meters, and liters. This calculator is designed for US students first, but it also supports metric units for learners worldwide.

Background

Concrete is often ordered in cubic yards in the United States, while many learners worldwide use meters and centimeters. This calculator teaches the full chain from dimensions to volume, then converts the result into both US customary and metric units, including why a waste factor is often added.

Enter values

US is the default for the main audience, but metric is available for learners worldwide.

Tip: Slab mode is the best place to start because most students already understand length × width × height, whether in US or metric units.

What this calculator can show

It calculates base volume, adds an optional waste factor, converts the result into cubic feet, cubic yards, cubic meters, and liters, and estimates bag counts using common classroom approximations.

Slab / patio / sidewalk dimensions

Common slab thicknesses are 4 in, 5 in, and 6 in.

Footing dimensions

A footing is still a rectangular prism — just a long narrow one.

Round column / pier dimensions

This mode uses the cylinder formula V = πr²h.

Options

Quick picks fill in values and calculate right away.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. A great starting example is 12 ft × 10 ft × 4 in slab.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode: slab, footing, or column.
  • Choose US customary or Metric, then enter dimensions using the units shown in the labels.
  • Choose a waste factor if you want to estimate a slightly larger amount for spillage, uneven grade, or over-excavation.
  • Click Calculate to see the base volume, waste-adjusted volume, and conversions into ft³, yd³, , and L, plus optional bag estimates.
  • Turn on Show step-by-step to see the exact formula substitutions.

How this calculator works

  • For a slab or footing, it uses rectangular prism volume: V = l × w × h.
  • For a round column, it uses cylinder volume: V = πr²h.
  • The calculator converts all dimensions into a shared base unit before finding volume.
  • US users typically enter feet and inches, while metric users typically enter meters and centimeters.
  • Results are shown in both US customary and metric volume units for easier learning and comparison.
  • A waste factor multiplies the base volume by 1 + waste%.

Formula & Equations Used

Rectangular volume: V = l × w × h

Cylinder volume: V = πr²h

US conversion: feet = inches / 12

Metric conversion: meters = centimeters / 100

Cubic yards: yd³ = ft³ / 27

Liters: L = m³ × 1000

Waste adjustment: Adjusted Volume = Base Volume × (1 + waste/100)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 12 ft by 10 ft slab that is 4 in thick

  1. Convert thickness: 4 in = 4 / 12 = 0.3333 ft
  2. Find base volume: 12 × 10 × 0.3333 ≈ 40 ft³
  3. Convert to cubic yards: 40 / 27 ≈ 1.48 yd³
  4. With 5% waste: 1.48 × 1.05 ≈ 1.56 yd³

So you would need about 1.48 yd³ before waste, or about 1.56 yd³ with a 5% waste factor.

Example 2 — 30 ft footing that is 16 in wide and 8 in deep

  1. Convert width: 16 in = 1.3333 ft
  2. Convert depth: 8 in = 0.6667 ft
  3. Find volume: 30 × 1.3333 × 0.6667 ≈ 26.67 ft³
  4. Convert to cubic yards: 26.67 / 27 ≈ 0.99 yd³

That footing needs just under 1 cubic yard of concrete before waste.

Example 3 — Column 12 in in diameter and 4 ft tall

  1. Convert diameter to feet: 12 in = 1 ft
  2. Find radius: r = 0.5 ft
  3. Find cylinder volume: V = π × 0.5² × 4 ≈ 3.14 ft³
  4. Convert to cubic yards: 3.14 / 27 ≈ 0.116 yd³

So the column needs about 3.14 ft³ or about 0.116 yd³ of concrete before waste.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does concrete get converted to cubic yards?

Because ready-mix concrete is commonly sold and delivered in cubic yards in the United States.

Q: Why do I need a waste factor?

A waste factor gives a cushion for small losses, uneven forms, and job-site variation. It is an estimate, not a guarantee.

Q: Is this calculator for school or for professional ordering?

This version is mainly educational. It is useful for estimating, but real jobs may require local specs, mix design, and supplier guidance.

Q: Why are bag counts approximate?

Because bag yield depends on the product. This calculator uses common study approximations to help students connect volume and materials.

Q: What bag yields does this calculator use?

It uses rough classroom yields of about 0.60 ft³ for an 80 lb bag, 0.45 ft³ for a 60 lb bag, and 0.375 ft³ for a 50 lb bag.

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