Concrete Calculator

Estimate concrete volume for a slab, footing, or column, then convert the answer into cubic feet, cubic yards, cubic meters, and liters. This calculator is designed for US students first, but it also supports metric units for learners worldwide.

Background

Concrete is often ordered in cubic yards in the United States, while many learners worldwide use meters and centimeters. This calculator teaches the full chain from dimensions to volume, then converts the result into both US customary and metric units, including why a waste factor is often added.