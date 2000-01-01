Slope Percentage Calculator

Compute road/grade slope % from rise & run — or convert between percent grade, angle (°), and ratio (1 in N). See clear steps, a right-triangle illustration, and a steepness gauge.

Background

By definition, slope % = (rise / run) × 100. The angle obeys θ = arctan(rise/run), and the common “1 in N” ratio means rise = 1 for run = N, so % = 100 / N.