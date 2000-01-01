Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • If you know rise & run: compute % = (rise/run) × 100.
  • If you know %: angle θ = arctan(% / 100), ratio N = 100 / %.
  • If you know θ: % = 100 · tan(θ), ratio N = 1 / tan(θ) (for positive slopes).
  • If you know 1 in N: % = 100 / N, θ = arctan(1/N).
  • Sign: A negative rise means downhill; the magnitude sets steepness.

Formula & Equation Used

Slope percent

%= 100 riserun

Angle

θ= arctan ( riserun ) θ= arctan ( %100 )

Ratio “1 in N”

%= 100N , N= 100|%|

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Rise 5 m over Run 100 m

% = 100 × (5 / 100) = 5%; θ = arctan(0.05) ≈ 2.862°; ratio ≈ 1 in 20.

Example 2 — 12% grade (given %)

Given % = 12.
Angle: θ = arctan(%/100) = arctan(12/100) ≈ 6.84°.
Ratio: N = 100/|%| = 100/12 ≈ 8.331 in 8.33.

Example 3 — θ = 30° (given angle)

% = 100 · tan(θ) = 100 · tan(30°) ≈ 100 · 0.57735 = 57.7%.
Ratio: N = 1/tan(θ) = 1/0.57735 ≈ 1.731 in 1.73.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is 10% the same as 10 degrees?

No. 10% means tan(θ) = 0.10 ⇒ θ ≈ 5.71°.

Q: What does “1 in N” mean?

For every N units horizontally, the rise is 1 unit. % = 100/N.

Q: What about vertical (run = 0)?

That’s undefined/infinite % and θ = 90°. The calculator will flag it.