Slope Percentage Calculator
Compute road/grade slope % from rise & run — or convert between percent grade, angle (°), and ratio (1 in N). See clear steps, a right-triangle illustration, and a steepness gauge.
Background
By definition, slope % = (rise / run) × 100. The angle obeys θ = arctan(rise/run), and the common “1 in N” ratio means rise = 1 for run = N, so % = 100 / N.
How this calculator works
- If you know rise & run: compute % = (rise/run) × 100.
- If you know %: angle θ = arctan(% / 100), ratio N = 100 / %.
- If you know θ: % = 100 · tan(θ), ratio N = 1 / tan(θ) (for positive slopes).
- If you know 1 in N: % = 100 / N, θ = arctan(1/N).
- Sign: A negative rise means downhill; the magnitude sets steepness.
Formula & Equation Used
Slope percent
Angle
Ratio “1 in N”
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Rise 5 m over Run 100 m
% = 100 × (5 / 100) = 5%; θ = arctan(0.05) ≈ 2.862°; ratio ≈ 1 in 20.
Example 2 — 12% grade (given %)
Given % = 12.
Angle: θ = arctan(%/100) = arctan(12/100) ≈ 6.84°.
Ratio: N = 100/|%| = 100/12 ≈ 8.33 → 1 in 8.33.
Example 3 — θ = 30° (given angle)
% = 100 · tan(θ) = 100 · tan(30°) ≈ 100 · 0.57735 = 57.7%.
Ratio: N = 1/tan(θ) = 1/0.57735 ≈ 1.73 → 1 in 1.73.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is 10% the same as 10 degrees?
No. 10% means tan(θ) = 0.10 ⇒ θ ≈ 5.71°.
Q: What does “1 in N” mean?
For every N units horizontally, the rise is 1 unit. % = 100/N.
Q: What about vertical (run = 0)?
That’s undefined/infinite % and θ = 90°. The calculator will flag it.