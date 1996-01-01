Spring Calculator

Total energy (energy swap): E = ½kx² + ½mv² (E in J, v in m/s)

SHM period (mass–spring): T = 2π√(m/k) (T in s, m in kg)

Work done by the spring (x₁ → x₂): W = ½k(x₁² − x₂²) (W in J; positive means the spring gives energy to the mass)

Hooke’s law (restoring force): F = −kx (F in N, k in N/m, x in m)

Example 1 — Hooke’s law force

A spring has k = 200 N/m and is stretched x = 0.10 m. Find the spring force.

F = −kx F = −(200)(0.10) F = −20 N (points back toward equilibrium)

Example 2 — Spring work from x₁ to x₂

A spring has k = 200 N/m. It moves from x₁ = 0.20 m to x₂ = 0.05 m. Find the work done by the spring.

W = ½k(x₁² − x₂²) W = 0.5 × 200 × (0.20² − 0.05²) W = 100 × (0.04 − 0.0025) = 3.75 J

Example 3 — SHM period

A mass m = 0.50 kg is attached to a spring with k = 200 N/m. Find the period of oscillation.