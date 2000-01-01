Ideal gas assumption; moles are constant (no leaks/reactions). Always use absolute temperature (K) in equations.

Example 1 (To STP)

Example 2 (From STP)

Q: Which STP should I use?

Many courses define STP as 1 atm and 273.15 K. Some references use 1 bar and 273.15 K. NTP is 1 atm and 293.15 K.

Q: Do I need Kelvin for temperature?

Yes—the combined gas law uses absolute temperature (K). Enter °C if you like; we convert to K internally.

Q: Can I convert mL as well as L?

Yes—choose L or mL. We output both for convenience.

Q: What assumptions are made?

Ideal gas behavior and constant amount of gas (n). Non-ideal gases or large pressure ranges may require compressibility factors.