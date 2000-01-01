Boiling Point at Altitude Calculator

Estimate the boiling point at a given altitude or ambient pressure. Choose Water (Antoine) or a custom liquid (Clausius–Clapeyron). See steps and a mini chart.

Background

A liquid boils when its saturation vapor pressure equals the ambient pressure. With altitude, atmospheric pressure drops, so boiling temperature decreases. This tool uses the standard atmosphere to convert altitude→pressure (0–11 km), the Antoine equation for water’s saturation pressure (1–100 °C), and the Clausius–Clapeyron relation for custom liquids.