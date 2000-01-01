Skip to main content
Water mode is highly accurate for ~1–100 °C. Use Custom for other liquids (needs ΔHᵥₐₚ and normal boiling point).

If pressure is provided, it overrides altitude.

How this calculator works

  • Convert altitude h to pressure with the standard atmosphere (0–11 km): P = P₀ (1 − Lh/T₀)gM/(RL).
  • Water mode: use Antoine: log₁₀ P(mmHg) = A − B/(C + T(°C)) → invert for T.
  • Custom mode: Clausius–Clapeyron: ln(P₂/P₁) = −ΔHᵥₐₚ/R (1/T₂ − 1/T₁) with P₁ = 1 atm at the normal boiling point T₁, solve for T₂ at ambient P₂.

Formula & Equation Used

Standard atmosphere (0–11 km): P = P₀ (1 − Lh/T₀)gM/(RL)

Antoine (water, 1–100 °C): log₁₀ P(mmHg) = 8.07131 − 1730.63/(233.426 + T(°C))

Clausius–Clapeyron: ln(P₂/P₁) = −ΔHᵥₐₚ/R (1/T₂ − 1/T₁)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Boiling point of water in Denver

h ≈ 1609 m → P ≈ 83.3 kPa. Antoine inversion gives T ≈ 94.6 °C.

Example 2 — Ethanol at 2000 m

T₁ = 78.37 °C (351.52 K) at 1 atm; ΔHᵥₐₚ ≈ 38.6 kJ·mol⁻¹; P(2000 m) ≈ 79.5 kPa.
ln(P₂/P₁) = −ΔHᵥₐₚ/R(1/T₂ − 1/T₁) → T₂ ≈ 73.7 °C.

Example 3 — Water at 90 kPa

P = 90 kPa → 675 mmHg. Antoine inversion gives T ≈ 96.7 °C.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does humidity or weather matter?

This calculator uses the standard atmosphere. Real weather can shift pressure a bit, changing Tb by ~±0.2–0.5 °C.

Q: Why Antoine only for water?

Water’s Antoine constants are standard and accurate in 1–100 °C. For other liquids, reliable constants vary; we use Clausius–Clapeyron with ΔHᵥₐₚ.

Q: What if I already know local pressure?

Enter it directly (mmHg, kPa, or atm). It overrides altitude.