A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?
b. Is Q′ positive or negative for t≥0?
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>
A cost function of the form C(x) = 1/2x² reflects diminishing returns to scale. Find and graph the cost, average cost, and marginal cost functions. Interpret the graphs and explain the idea of diminishing returns.
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>