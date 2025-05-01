Problem 12.1.55

53–56. Circular motion Find parametric equations that describe the circular path of the following objects. For Exercises 53–55, assume (x, y) denotes the position of the object relative to the origin at the center of the circle. Use the units of time specified in the problem. There are many ways to describe any circle.





A bicyclist rides counterclockwise with constant speed around a circular velodrome track with a radius of 50 m, completing one lap in 24 seconds.