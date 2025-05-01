Problem 6.5.41b
A family of exponential functions
b. Verify that the arc length of the curve y=f(x) on the interval [0, ln 2] is A(2^a-1) - 1/4a²A (2^-a - 1).
Problem 9.4.30
27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.
A pot of boiling soup (100°C) is put in a cellar with a temperature of 10°C. After 30 minutes, the soup has cooled to 80°C. When will the temperature of the soup reach 30°C
Problem 9.3.9
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
y'(t) = eʸᐟ²sin t
Problem 9.5.33
Solution of the logistic equation Use separation of variables to show that the solution of the initial value problem
P'(t) = rP (1-P/K), P(0) = P₀
is P(t) = K/((K/P₀ − 1)e⁻ʳᵗ + 1)
Problem 9.2.16
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y(x) = sin y, y(−2) = 1/2
Problem 9.1.39
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1
Problem 9.3.30
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = y³sin t, y(0) = 1
Problem 9.1.42
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
p'(x) = 2/(x² + x), p(1) = 0
Problem 9.1.12
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
u(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂teᵗ; u''(t) - 2u'(t) + u(t) = 0
Problem 9.5.15
15–16. {Use of Tech} Solving logistic equations Write a logistic equation with the following parameter values. Then solve the initial value problem and graph the solution. Let r be the natural growth rate, K the carrying capacity, and P₀ the initial population.
r=0.2, K=300, P₀=50
Problem 9.4.23
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.005B − 500, B(0) = 50,000
Problem 9.2.27
25–28. Two steps of Euler’s method For the following initial value problems, compute the first two approximations u1 and u2 given by Euler’s method using the given time step.
y′(t) = 2−y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.1
Problem 9.5.13
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
Problem 9.4.12
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = −y + 2, y(0) = −2
Problem 9.3.1
What is a separable first-order differential equation?
Problem 9.3.36
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
yy'(x) = 2x/(2 + y)², y(1) = −1
Problem 9.4.1
The general solution of a first-order linear differential equation is y(t) = Ce⁻¹⁰ᵗ − 13. What solution satisfies the initial condition y(0) = 4?
Problem 9.5.4
Explain how a stirred tank reaction works.
Problem 9.5.18
17–18. {Use of Tech} Designing logistic functions Use the method of Example 1 to find a logistic function that describes the following populations. Graph the population function.
The population increases from 50 to 60 in the first month and eventually levels off at 150.
Problem 9.5.1
Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.
Problem 9.4.42
39–42. Special equations A special class of first-order linear equations have the form a(t)y'(t)+a'(t)y(t)=f(t), where a and f are given functions of t. Notice that the left side of this equation can be written as the derivative of a product, so the equation has the form
a(t)y'(t) + a'(t)y(t) = d/dt (a(t)y(t)) = f(t).
Therefore, the equation can be solved by integrating both sides with respect to t. Use this idea to solve the following initial value problems.
(t² + 1)y′(t) + 2ty = 3t², y(2) = 8
Problem 9.5.11
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
Problem 9.4.26
23–26. Loan problems The following initial value problems model the payoff of a loan. In each case, solve the initial value problem, for t≥0 graph the solution, and determine the first month in which the loan balance is zero.
B′(t) = 0.004B − 800, B(0) = 40,000
Problem 9.3.24
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = cos² y, y(1) = π/4
Problem 9.1.33
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
Problem 9.3.18
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = eᵗʸ, y(0) = 1
Problem 9.1.21
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
Problem 9.1.3
Does the function y(t) = 2t satisfy the differential equation y'''(t) + y'(t) = 2?
Problem 9.4.15
11–16. Initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) − 3y = 12, y(1) = 4
Problem 9.1.46
45–46. Harvesting problems Consider the harvesting problem in Example 6.
If r = 0.05 and H = 500, for what values of p₀ is the amount of the resource decreasing? For what value of p₀ is the amount of the resource constant? If p₀ = 9000, when does the resource vanish?
Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Back