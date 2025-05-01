Problem 1
Explain the meaning of lim x→−∞ f(x)=10.
Problem 1a
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
a. a(t)=altitude of a skydiver t seconds after jumping from a plane
Problem 1b
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
b. n(t)=number of quarters needed to park legally in a metered parking space for t minutes
Problem 1c
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
Problem 1d
Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Problem 2.7.46
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Problem 2.39
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Problem 2.5.45
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.6.80
Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
Problem 2.57
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 cos x−1 / sin^2x
Problem 2.5.66
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
Problem 2.13
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
Problem 2.1.19
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+100t. Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=3. <IMAGE>
Problem 2.35
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x
Problem 2.6.36
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Problem 2.23
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2−25 / x−5; a=5
Problem 2.7.27
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
Problem 2.7.3
Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?
a.(1, 9)
b.(4, 6)
c.(3, 8)
d.(4.5, 5.5)
Problem 2.7.19
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Problem 2.32
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→2 (3 / 2x^5−4x^2−50)^4
Problem 2.7.42
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Problem 2.67
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
Problem 2.15
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Problem 2.6.33
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
Problem 2.29
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
Problem 2.6.53
Evaluate each limit.
Problem 2.10
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (5 + 1/x +10/x^2)
Problem 2.4.13
Suppose f(x)→100 and g(x)→0, with g(x)<0 as x→2. Determine lim x→2 f(x) / g(x).
Problem 2.7.58
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Problem 2.30
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Ch. 2 - Limits
