Problem 1.3.37
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Problem 1.22
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
Problem 1.75
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
Problem 1.20
For a certain constant a>1, ln a≈3.8067 . Find approximate values of log₂ a and logₐ 2 using the fact that ln 2≈0.6931.
Problem 1.19
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Problem 1.1.68
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = (x)/(x+1)
Problem 1.67
Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x
Problem 1.1.70
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 4x + x²
Problem 1.1.99
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = - (3/√x)
Problem 1.54
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o G
Problem 1.8
Use the graph of ƒ to find ƒ⁻¹ (2),ƒ⁻¹ (9), and ƒ⁻¹ (12) <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.59
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
Problem 1.1.74
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1/x) - x²
Problem 1.87
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = (x + 1)³
Problem 1.42
Solve each equation.
Problem 1.89
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
Problem 1.45
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb x/y
Problem 1.1.98
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Problem 1.44
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Problem 1.9
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Problem 1.11
Sketch the graph of the inverse of ƒ. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.60
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
Problem 1.3.25
Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
Problem 1.1.66
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = 2x² -3x +1
Problem 1.49
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb (√x) / (³√z)
Problem 1.50
Solving equations Solve each equation.
√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π
Problem 1.35
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Problem 1.1.45
Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )
Problem 1.73
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
Problem 1.31
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
