Problem 11.2.39
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = tan⁻¹(4x), a = 0
Problem 11.1.18
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, …, p₅ centered at a=0 for f(x)=e⁻ˣ
Problem 11.3.65
Remainders Find the remainder in the Taylor series centered at the point a for the following functions. Then show that lim ₙ→∞ Rₙ(x)=0, for all x in the interval of convergence.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
Problem 11.2.53
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = − 1/(1 + x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x)
Problem 11.3.5
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?
Problem 11.2.20
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Problem 11.3.3
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Problem 11.4.54
Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Problem 11.2.9
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ
Problem 11.1.41
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Problem 11.1.52
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
ln 1.04, n=3
Problem 11.1.88
{Use of Tech} A different kind of approximation When approximating a function f using a Taylor polynomial, we use information about f and its derivative at one point. An alternative approach (called interpolation) uses information about f at several different points. Suppose we wish to approximate f(x)=sin x on the interval [0, π].
a. Write the (quadratic) Taylor polynomial p₂ for f centered at π/2.
b. Now consider a quadratic interpolating polynomial q(x) = ax² + bx + c. The coefficients a, b, and c are chosen such that the following conditions are satisfied:
q(0) = f(0), q(π/2) = f(π/2), and q(π) = f(π)
Show that q(x) = −(4/π²)x² + (4/π)x.
c. Graph f, p₂, and q on [0, π].
d. Find the error in approximating f(x) = sin x at the points π/4, π/2, 3π/4, and π using p₂ and q.
e. Which function, p₂ or q, is a better approximation to f on [0, π]? Explain.
Problem 11.4.47
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
cos 2
Problem 11.4.66
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Problem 11.1.21
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.
Problem 11.4.38
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² sin x² dx
Problem 11.4.10
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (sin 2x)/x
Problem 11.1.9
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = 8x^(3/2), a=1; approximate 8 ⋅ 1.1^(3/2)
Problem 11.4.62
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k
Problem 11.4.71
Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.
f(x) = eᶜᵒˢ ˣ
Problem 11.2.76
{Use of Tech} Remainders Let
f(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ = 1/(1−x) and Sₙ(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀ⁿ⁻¹ xᵏ
The remainder in truncating the power series after n terms is Rₙ = f(x) − Sₙ(x), which depends on x.
a. Show that Rₙ(x) = xⁿ /(1−x).
b. Graph the remainder function on the interval |x| < 1, for n=1, 2, and 3 . Discuss and interpret the graph. Where on the interval is |Rₙ(x)| largest? Smallest?
c. For fixed n, minimize |Rₙ(x)| with respect to x. Does the result agree with the observations in part (b)?
d. Let N(x) be the number of terms required to reduce |Rₙ(x)| to less than 10⁻⁶. Graph the function N(x) on the interval |x|<1.
Problem 11.4.4
Use the Taylor series for cos x centered at 0 to verify that lim ₓ→ₐ (1− cos x)/x = 0.
Problem 11.4.44
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
Problem 11.1.33
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
Problem 11.2.6
Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.
Problem 11.2.44
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(x³) = 1/(1 − x³)
Problem 11.1.1
Suppose you use a second-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 to approximate a function f. What matching conditions are satisfied by the polynomial?
Problem 11.1.23
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.
Problem 11.3.1
How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?
Problem 11.1.43
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
Ch. 11 - Power Series
