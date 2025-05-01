Problem 7.2.29

27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.





Valium metabolism The drug Valium is eliminated from the bloodstream with a half-life of 36 hr. Suppose a patient receives an initial dose of 20 mg of Valium at midnight. How much Valium is in the patient’s blood at noon the next day? When will the Valium concentration reach 10% of its initial level?