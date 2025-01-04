Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = e^4x²+1
y = e^√x
y = tan 5x²