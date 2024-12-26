Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(−1)
lim x→−1^− f(x)
lim x→−1^+ f(x)
lim x→−1 f(x)
lim x→1 f(x)
lim x→3^− f(x)
lim x→3^+ f(x)