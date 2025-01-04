Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→7 f(x)=9, where f(x)={3x−12 if x≤7
x+2 if x>7
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→a (mx+b)=ma+b, for any constants a, b, and m
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→3 x^3=27