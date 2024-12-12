Vertical and Horizontal Shifts

Vertical shifts occur when a constant is added or subtracted from the function, affecting its position along the y-axis. Horizontal shifts are achieved by adding or subtracting a constant from the input variable, affecting the x-axis position. In the transformation from f(x) = √x to g(x) = 3√(x-1) - 5, the term (x-1) indicates a horizontal shift to the right by 1 unit, while the -5 indicates a vertical shift downward by 5 units.