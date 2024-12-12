Shifting a graph Use a shift to explain how the graph of is obtained from the graph of . Sketch a graph of ƒ.
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Key Concepts
Transformations of Functions
Vertical and Horizontal Shifts
Scaling and Stretching
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
a.