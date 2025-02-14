{Use of Tech} Beak length The length of the culmen (the upper ridge of a bird’s bill) of a t-week-old Indian spotted owlet is modeled by the function L(t)=11.94 / 1 + 4e^−1.65t, where L is measured in millimeters.

b. Use a graph of L′(t) to describe how the culmen grows over the first 5 weeks of life.