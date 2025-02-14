Derivatives of sin^n x Calculate the following derivatives using the Product Rule.
c. d/dx (sin⁴ x)
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
c. Solve the equation y(x²+4)=8 for y to find an explicit expression for y and then calculate dy/dx.
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
a. Verify that ƒ'(x) = 3(x - 1) (x + 3) and ƒ"(x) = 6 (x + 1).
{Use of Tech} Beak length The length of the culmen (the upper ridge of a bird’s bill) of a t-week-old Indian spotted owlet is modeled by the function L(t)=11.94 / 1 + 4e^−1.65t, where L is measured in millimeters.
a. Find L′(1) and interpret the meaning of this value.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0