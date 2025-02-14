Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 19.6 m/s from a height of 24.5 m above the ground. The height (in meters) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -4.9t²+19.6t+24.5.

c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?