y = (cos x) In cos²x
63–74. Derivatives of logarithmic functions Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = log₈ |tan x|
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴
f(x) = In 2x/(x² + 1)³
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx (x⁴ − ln(x⁴ + 1))=4x⁷ / (1 + x⁴).