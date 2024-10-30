Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
<IMAGE>
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle θ (measured in radians) is A=21r2θ.
<IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Launching a rocket A small rocket is launched vertically upward from the edge of a cliff 80 ft above the ground at a speed of 96 ft/s. Its height (in feet) above the ground is given by h(t)=−16t2+96t+80, where t represents time measured in seconds.
a. Assuming the rocket is launched at t=0, what is an appropriate domain for h?
Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of 10 m2 is filled to a depth of 25 m with water. At t=0 s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of 1 m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time t≥0 is d(t)=(5−0.22t)2.
a. Check that d(0)=25, as specified.
b. At what time is the tank empty?
Yeast growth Consider a colony of yeast cells that has the shape of a cylinder. As the number of yeast cells increases, the cross-sectional area A (in mm²) of the colony increases but the height of the colony remains constant. If the colony starts from a single cell, the number of yeast cells (in millions) is approximated by the linear function N(A) - CₛA, where the constant Cₛ is known as the cell-surface coefficient. Use the given information to determine the cell-surface coefficient for each of the following colonies of yeast cells, and find the number of yeast cells in the colony when the cross-sectional area A reaches 150 mm². (Source: Letters in Applied Microbiology, 594, 59, 2014)
The scientific name of baker’s or brewer’s yeast (used in making bread, wine, and beer) is Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When the cross-sectional area of a colony of this yeast reaches 100 mm², there are 571 million yeast cells.
Demand function Sales records indicate that if Blu-ray players are priced at \$250, then a large store sells an average of 12 units per day. If they are priced at \$200, then the store sells an average of 15 units per day. Find and graph the linear demand function for Blu-ray sales. For what prices is the demand function defined?
Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs \$3.50 plus \$2.50 per mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to the hotel. Also determine how much it will cost if the hotel is 9 miles from the airport.