Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of 10 10 10 m2 is filled to a depth of 25 25 25 m with water. At t = 0 t=0 t = 0 s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of 1 1 1 m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time t ≥ 0 t\geq{0} t ≥ 0 is d ( t ) = ( 5 − 0.22 t ) 2 d\left(t\right)=\left(5-0.22t\right)^2 d ( t ) = ( 5 − 0.22 t ) 2 .

c. What is an appropriate domain for d d d ?