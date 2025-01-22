A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
b. Is Q′ positive or negative for t≥0?
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
b. Estimate the value of L'(a) for a ≥ 4 . What does this tell you about the talon lengths on these birds? (Source: ZooKeys, 132, 2011)
A cost function of the form C(x) = 1/2x² reflects diminishing returns to scale. Find and graph the cost, average cost, and marginal cost functions. Interpret the graphs and explain the idea of diminishing returns.
Match the graphs of the functions in a–d with the graphs of their derivatives in A–D. <MATCH A-D IMAGE>
Analyzing Graphs
Each of the figures in Exercises 91 and 92 shows two graphs, the graph of a function 𝔂 = ƒ(x) together with the graph of its derivative ƒ'(x). Which graph is which? How do you know?
<IMAGE>