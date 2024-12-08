Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos (cos⁻¹ ( -1 ))
Key Concepts
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Cosine Function
Composition of Functions
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ (- 1/2 )
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
sin⁻¹ ( -1 )
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)