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0. Functions - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 11
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0. Functions - Part 2 of 2!
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0. Functions / Exponent rules / Problem 11
Problem 11
Simplify the expression: 4^-1.
A
1/16
B
4
C
-4
D
1/4
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