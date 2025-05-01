Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
0. Functions - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
0. Functions - Part 2 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 12
0. Functions / Exponent rules / Problem 12
Problem 12
Which of the following is true for
e
2
c
e^{2c}
?
A
e
c
+
e
2
e^{c}+e^2
B
e
c
e
2
\(\frac{e^{c}\)}{e^2}
C
e
2
−
e
c
e^2-e^{c}
D
(
e
c
)
2
\(\left\)(e^{c}\(\right\))^2
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options