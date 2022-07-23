Textbook Question
Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
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Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.
Its maximum and minimum values are 14.8 and 9.2, respectively, which occur approximately at and , respectively (corresponding to the solstices).
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset. It has a period of 365 days.