Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function D ( t ) = 2.8 sin ( 2 π 365 ( t − 81 ) ) + 12 D(t)=2.8\(\sin\)(\(\frac{2\pi}{365}\)(t-81))+12 D ( t ) = 2.8 sin ( 365 2 π ( t − 81 )) + 12 has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.



