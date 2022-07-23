Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs \$3.50 plus \$2.50 per mile for the first 5 miles, with the rate dropping to \$1.50 per mile after the fifth mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the piecewise linear function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to a hotel m miles away.
Piecewise linear functions Graph the following functions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Piecewise Functions
Graphing Linear Functions
Continuity and Discontinuity
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both and on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
, for
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
ƒ(x) = { 2x if x ≤ 1 , 3-x if x > 1
{Use of Tech} Launching a rocket A small rocket is launched vertically upward from the edge of a cliff ft above the ground at a speed of ft/s. Its height (in feet) above the ground is given by , where represents time measured in seconds.
a. Assuming the rocket is launched at , what is an appropriate domain for ?
Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of m2 is filled to a depth of m with water. At s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time is .
a. Check that , as specified.
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0