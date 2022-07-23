Continuity and Discontinuity

Continuity refers to whether a function is unbroken at a point, while discontinuity indicates a 'jump' or break in the graph. For piecewise functions, it is essential to check the endpoints where the pieces meet, as this can affect the overall behavior of the function. In this case, examining the function at x = 0 will reveal if it is continuous or if there is a jump between the two linear pieces.