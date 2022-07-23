Textbook Question
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
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Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech}
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (x³ - 5)¹⁰
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
, for
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴