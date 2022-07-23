Textbook Question
If ƒ(x) = √x and g(x) = x³-2 and , simplify the expressions (ƒ o g) (3), (ƒ o ƒ) (64), (g o ƒ) (x) and (ƒ o g) (x)
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If ƒ(x) = √x and g(x) = x³-2 and , simplify the expressions (ƒ o g) (3), (ƒ o ƒ) (64), (g o ƒ) (x) and (ƒ o g) (x)
Use the graph of in the figure to plot the following functions.
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Find functions ƒand g such that ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵ . Find a different pair of functions ƒ and g that also satisfy ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵
Solve the equation sin 2Θ = 1, for 0 ≤ Θ < 2π .
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Use the graph of in the figure to plot the following functions.
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