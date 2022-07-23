Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(ƒ o g) (x) = x⁴ + 6x² + 9
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(ƒ o g) (x) = x⁴ + 6x² + 9
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x²⸍³ + 3
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.