40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) tan(1 / k)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) tan(1 / k)
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ k! / kᵏ
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 2 to ∞)1 / (j ln¹⁰j)
"21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 3aₙ-12; a₁ = 10
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / eᵏ