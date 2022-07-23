Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+128t (Exercise 13). Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=1. <IMAGE>
The following table gives the position of an object moving along a line at time . Determine the average velocities over the time intervals , , and . Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at . <IMAGE>
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine the following limits.