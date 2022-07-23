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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 77a
Chapter 2, Problem 77a

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=√x^2+2x+6−3 / x−1

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Step 1: Identify the dominant terms in the numerator and the denominator as x approaches infinity. For the function \( f(x) = \frac{\sqrt{x^2 + 2x + 6} - 3}{x - 1} \), the dominant term in the numerator is \( \sqrt{x^2} = x \) and in the denominator is \( x \).
Step 2: Simplify the expression by dividing both the numerator and the denominator by the dominant term \( x \). This gives \( \frac{\sqrt{x^2 + 2x + 6}/x - 3/x}{x/x - 1/x} \).
Step 3: Simplify further by recognizing that \( \sqrt{x^2 + 2x + 6}/x = \sqrt{1 + 2/x + 6/x^2} \). As \( x \to \infty \), \( 2/x \to 0 \) and \( 6/x^2 \to 0 \), so \( \sqrt{1 + 2/x + 6/x^2} \to 1 \).
Step 4: Evaluate the limit as \( x \to \infty \). The expression simplifies to \( \frac{1 - 0}{1 - 0} = 1 \). Therefore, \( \lim_{x \to \infty} f(x) = 1 \).
Step 5: Evaluate the limit as \( x \to -\infty \). The dominant term in the numerator becomes \( -x \) because \( \sqrt{x^2} = |x| \) and \( x \) is negative. Simplifying the expression similarly, we find \( \lim_{x \to -\infty} f(x) = -1 \). Thus, the horizontal asymptotes are \( y = 1 \) and \( y = -1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity

Limits at infinity involve evaluating the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. This analysis helps determine the end behavior of the function, which is crucial for identifying horizontal asymptotes. For rational functions, this often involves comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator.
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Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches as the input values become very large or very small. They indicate the value that the function approaches at infinity. To find horizontal asymptotes, one typically evaluates the limits of the function as x approaches positive and negative infinity.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Rational Functions

Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. The behavior of these functions at infinity is influenced by the degrees of the polynomials in the numerator and denominator. Understanding how to simplify and analyze these functions is essential for determining limits and asymptotic behavior.
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Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=√x^2+2x+6−3 / x−1

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.

f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate lim x→2^+ √x−2.

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Textbook Question

Explain why lim x→3^+ √ x−3 / 2−x does not exist.

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Textbook Question

Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).


f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)

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Textbook Question

Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.


f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)

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