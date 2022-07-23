Textbook Question
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=√x^2+2x+6−3 / x−1
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Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=√x^2+2x+6−3 / x−1
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x4 − 1)/(x^2−1)
Evaluate lim x→2^+ √x−2.
Explain why lim x→3^+ √ x−3 / 2−x does not exist.
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a^− f(x) and lim x→a^+f(x).
f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x)=|1−x^2| / x(x+1)