For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1 f(x)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Determine the following limits.
b.
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.