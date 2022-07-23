End Behavior

End behavior refers to the behavior of a function as the input values approach positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, this is determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator. If the degree of the numerator is less than that of the denominator, the function approaches zero. Conversely, if the degrees are equal, the function approaches the ratio of the leading coefficients. Understanding end behavior is essential for predicting how the graph behaves far from the origin.