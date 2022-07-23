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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.53c
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.53c

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.


f(x)=x22x+53x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x^2-2x+5}{3x-2}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for x. For the function \( f(x) = \frac{x^2 - 2x + 5}{3x - 2} \), set \( 3x - 2 = 0 \) and solve for x.
Step 2: Determine the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and the denominator. Since both the numerator \( x^2 - 2x + 5 \) and the denominator \( 3x - 2 \) are polynomials of degree 2 and 1 respectively, divide the leading coefficients.
Step 3: Find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for x. Solve \( x^2 - 2x + 5 = 0 \) to find the x-intercepts.
Step 4: Use a graphing utility to plot the function \( f(x) = \frac{x^2 - 2x + 5}{3x - 2} \) and its asymptotes. Observe the behavior of the graph near the asymptotes.
Step 5: Sketch the graph by hand, ensuring to correct any discrepancies observed in the computer-generated graph, particularly around the asymptotes and intercepts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymptotes

Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. They can be vertical, horizontal, or oblique. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function is undefined, typically where the denominator equals zero. Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity, indicating the value the function approaches. Understanding asymptotes is crucial for accurately sketching the graph of rational functions.
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Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing rational functions involves plotting the function defined as the ratio of two polynomials. Key steps include identifying intercepts, asymptotes, and the end behavior of the function. The numerator's degree relative to the denominator's degree influences the graph's behavior at infinity. Using a graphing utility can help visualize these features, but manual sketching allows for correction of any inaccuracies in the computer-generated graph.
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End Behavior

End behavior refers to the behavior of a function as the input values approach positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, this is determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator. If the degree of the numerator is less than that of the denominator, the function approaches zero. Conversely, if the degrees are equal, the function approaches the ratio of the leading coefficients. Understanding end behavior is essential for predicting how the graph behaves far from the origin.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


c. Graph ff and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.


f(x)=x23x+6f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x^2-3}{x+6}\)

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.


f(x)=4x3+4x2+7x+4x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x^3+4x^2+7x+4}{x^2+1}\)

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. The graph of a function can have any number of vertical asymptotes but at most two horizontal asymptotes.

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Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→1 f(x)

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Textbook Question

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→−2 h(x)

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Textbook Question

A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.


d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?

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