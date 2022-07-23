Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Determine the following limits.
lim x→a (3x + 1)^2 − (3a + 1)^2 / x − a, where a is constant
Let . <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the values of , , and or state that they do not exist.
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
, where is a real number
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.