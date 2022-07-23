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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 4e
Chapter 2, Problem 4e

Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
f(1)

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1
Identify the point on the graph where x = 1.
Observe the y-coordinate of the point on the graph at x = 1.
The y-coordinate at this point is the value of the function f(1).
If the graph is continuous at x = 1, the value of f(1) is simply the y-coordinate.
If there is a discontinuity, check if there is a defined value for f(1) or if it is undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves determining the output of a function for a specific input value. In this case, evaluating f(1) means finding the value of the function f at x = 1. This requires understanding the function's definition or its graphical representation to identify the corresponding y-value.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Graph Interpretation

Interpreting a graph is crucial for understanding the behavior of a function visually. It involves analyzing the plotted points, slopes, and trends to extract information about the function's values, limits, and continuity. In this context, the graph will help determine the value of f(1) directly from the visual representation.
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Graphing The Derivative

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. While the question asks for f(1), understanding limits can provide insight into the function's behavior near x = 1, especially if the function is not defined at that point or has discontinuities.
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Related Practice
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