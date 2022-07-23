Slope of the Tangent Line

The slope of the tangent line represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at a specific point. In the context of the curve defined by the equation x³ + y³ = 2xy, the slope can be found by evaluating the derivative dy/dx at the point (1, 1). This slope is crucial for constructing the tangent line, as it indicates how steep the line will be at that point on the curve.