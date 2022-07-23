Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.
The Chain Rule for second derivatives
b. Use the formula in part (a) to calculate .
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.
b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.
{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t - 10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
b. Find dx/dt and interpret the meaning of this derivative.
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.