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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 20
Chapter 3, Problem 20

5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = √7x-1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the composite function structure. The given function is y = \(\sqrt{7x - 1}\). This can be seen as a composition of two functions: an inner function and an outer function.
Step 2: Define the inner function u = g(x). In this case, choose the expression inside the square root as the inner function: u = 7x - 1.
Step 3: Define the outer function y = f(u). The outer function is the square root function applied to u: y = \(\sqrt{u}\).
Step 4: Differentiate the outer function with respect to u. The derivative of y = \(\sqrt{u}\) with respect to u is \(\frac{dy}{du}\) = \(\frac{1}{2\sqrt{u}\)}.
Step 5: Differentiate the inner function with respect to x. The derivative of u = 7x - 1 with respect to x is \(\frac{du}{dx}\) = 7.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions

A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the expression y = f(g(x)), g(x) is the inner function, and f(u) is the outer function. Understanding how to decompose a function into its inner and outer components is essential for differentiation and applying the chain rule.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be found using the formula dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to compute the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Inner and Outer Functions

Identifying the inner and outer functions is crucial for applying the chain rule effectively. In the given function y = √(7x - 1), the inner function can be defined as g(x) = 7x - 1, and the outer function as f(u) = √u. Recognizing these functions helps in calculating the derivatives accurately and understanding the structure of the composite function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = √(3x + 3); P(2,3)

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Textbook Question

5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.

y = √x²+1

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Textbook Question

5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.

y = e^4x²+1

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Textbook Question

Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.

Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1. 

f(t) = 2t3 - 21t2 + 60t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 6

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Textbook Question

Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.

On what intervals is the speed increasing?

f(t) = 6t3 + 36t2 - 54t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 4

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Textbook Question

Position, velocity, and acceleration Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.

a. Graph the position function.

f(t)=6t3+36t254t;0t4f(t)=6t^3+36t^2-54t;0\(\le\) t\(\le\)4

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