Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 10^sin x+sin¹⁰x
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 10^sin x+sin¹⁰x
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (x²+1)³ / (x⁴+7)⁸(2x+1)⁷
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin (cosx)
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2^x²−x
{Use of Tech} Beak length The length of the culmen (the upper ridge of a bird’s bill) of a t-week-old Indian spotted owlet is modeled by the function L(t)=11.94 / 1 + 4e^−1.65t, where L is measured in millimeters.
b. Use a graph of L′(t) to describe how the culmen grows over the first 5 weeks of life.
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
b. d/dx ((f(x) / g(x)) |x=