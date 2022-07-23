Textbook Question
Water flows into a conical tank at a rate of 2 ft³/min. If the radius of the top of the tank is 4 ft and the height is 6 ft, determine how quickly the water level is rising when the water is 2 ft deep in the tank.
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Water flows into a conical tank at a rate of 2 ft³/min. If the radius of the top of the tank is 4 ft and the height is 6 ft, determine how quickly the water level is rising when the water is 2 ft deep in the tank.
A spherical balloon is inflated at a rate of 10 cm³/min. At what rate is the diameter of the balloon increasing when the balloon has a diameter of 5 cm?
Let f(x) = x².
a. Show that f(x)−f(y) / x−y = f′(x+y²), for all x≠y.
Derivatives of even and odd functions Recall that f is even if f(−x) = f(x), for all x in the domain of f, and f is odd if f(−x) = −f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
b. If f is a differentiable, odd function on its domain, determine whether f' is even, odd, or neither.