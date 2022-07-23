60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. What is the rate of change of θ with respect to the bird’s height when it is 60 ft above the ground?