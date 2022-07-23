Textbook Question
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = tan x
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Find y'' for the following functions.
y = tan x
Find d/dx (In(xe^x)) without using the Chain Rule and the Product Rule.
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y= √x; P(4, 2)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(w) = w⁵/³ / w⁵/³+1
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂2 (sin (x-2)) / (x2 - 4)
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = 12s³-8s²+12s/4s