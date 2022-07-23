Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.8.37a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.8.37a

{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of an object as it bounces vertically up and down on a spring is given by y(t) = 2.5e⁻ᵗ cos 2t, where the initial displacement is y(0) = 2.5 and y = 0 corresponds to the rest position (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Find the time at which the object first passes the rest position, y = 0. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function representing the displacement: y(t) = 2.5e^(-t) * cos(2t).
Set the displacement function equal to zero to find when the object first passes the rest position: 2.5e^(-t) * cos(2t) = 0.
Since 2.5e^(-t) is never zero for any real value of t, focus on solving cos(2t) = 0.
Recall that cos(θ) = 0 at odd multiples of π/2, i.e., θ = (2n+1)π/2 for n being an integer.
Set 2t = (2n+1)π/2 and solve for t to find the first positive time when the object passes the rest position. Start with n = 0 to find the smallest positive t.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Damped Oscillator

A damped oscillator is a system in which the amplitude of oscillation decreases over time due to energy loss, often modeled by an exponential decay function. In the given equation, the term '2.5e⁻ᵗ' represents this damping effect, indicating that the displacement diminishes as time progresses.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Trigonometric Functions

The cosine function, represented as 'cos 2t' in the equation, is a periodic function that describes oscillatory motion. It oscillates between -1 and 1, and its argument '2t' indicates the frequency of oscillation, which affects how quickly the object moves up and down.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Finding Roots of Equations

To find when the object first passes the rest position (y = 0), we need to solve the equation '2.5e⁻ᵗ cos 2t = 0'. This involves determining the values of 't' for which the cosine function equals zero, as the exponential term is never zero. The roots of the cosine function occur at specific intervals, which can be calculated to find the desired time.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pen problems


b. A rancher plans to make four identical and adjacent rectangular pens against a barn, each with an area of 100 m² (see figure). What are the dimensions of each pen that minimize the amount of fence that must be used? <IMAGE>

235
views
Textbook Question

Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.


b. Does either g or h have a local extreme value at x = 2? Explain.

238
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Elliptic curves The equation y² = x³ - ax + 3, where a is a parameter, defines a well-known family of elliptic curves.


a. Plot a graph of the curve when a = 3.

997
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Demand functions and elasticity Economists use demand functions to describe how much of a commodity can be sold at varying prices. For example, the demand function D(p) = 500 - 10p says that at a price of p = 10, a quantity of D(10) = 400 units of the commodity can be sold. The elasticity E = dD/dp p/D of the demand gives the approximate percent change in the demand for every 1% change in the price. (See Section 3.6 or the Guided Project Elasticity in Economics for more on demand functions and elasticity.)


b. If the price is \$12 and increases by 4.5%, what is the approximate percent change in the demand? 

267
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Every second counts You must get from a point P on the straight shore of a lake to a stranded swimmer who is 50 from a point Q on the shore that is 50 m from you (see figure). Assuming that you can swim at a speed of 2 m/s and run at a speed of 4 m/s, the goal of this exercise is to determine the point along the shore, x meters from Q, where you should stop running and start swimming to reach the swimmer in the minimum time. <IMAGE>


a. Find the function T that gives the travel time as a function of x, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 50.

202
views
Textbook Question

107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .

a. Find the velocity of the object for all relevant times. 

A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.

57
views