Pen problems
b. A rancher plans to make four identical and adjacent rectangular pens against a barn, each with an area of 100 m² (see figure). What are the dimensions of each pen that minimize the amount of fence that must be used? <IMAGE>
Pen problems
b. A rancher plans to make four identical and adjacent rectangular pens against a barn, each with an area of 100 m² (see figure). What are the dimensions of each pen that minimize the amount of fence that must be used? <IMAGE>
Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.
b. Does either g or h have a local extreme value at x = 2? Explain.
{Use of Tech} Elliptic curves The equation y² = x³ - ax + 3, where a is a parameter, defines a well-known family of elliptic curves.
a. Plot a graph of the curve when a = 3.
{Use of Tech} Demand functions and elasticity Economists use demand functions to describe how much of a commodity can be sold at varying prices. For example, the demand function D(p) = 500 - 10p says that at a price of p = 10, a quantity of D(10) = 400 units of the commodity can be sold. The elasticity E = dD/dp p/D of the demand gives the approximate percent change in the demand for every 1% change in the price. (See Section 3.6 or the Guided Project Elasticity in Economics for more on demand functions and elasticity.)
b. If the price is \$12 and increases by 4.5%, what is the approximate percent change in the demand?
{Use of Tech} Every second counts You must get from a point P on the straight shore of a lake to a stranded swimmer who is 50 from a point Q on the shore that is 50 m from you (see figure). Assuming that you can swim at a speed of 2 m/s and run at a speed of 4 m/s, the goal of this exercise is to determine the point along the shore, x meters from Q, where you should stop running and start swimming to reach the swimmer in the minimum time. <IMAGE>
a. Find the function T that gives the travel time as a function of x, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 50.
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
a. Find the velocity of the object for all relevant times.
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.