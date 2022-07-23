{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the left and right Riemann sums in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the left and right Riemann sums in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₁⁴ 3f(𝓍) d𝓍
The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.
a) Divide the interval [0,8] into n = 2 subintervals, [0,4] and [4,8]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,8] (see part (a) of the figure)
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2
Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt for ƒ.
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = 0
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is a constant function on the interval [a,b], then the right and left Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.