14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x/6 and y = 1−|x/2−1|
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x/6 and y = 1−|x/2−1|
Two methods The region R in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola y = 4-x² and coordinate axes is revolved about the y-axis to produce a dome-shaped solid. Find the volume of the solid in the following ways:
a. Apply the disk method and integrate with respect to y.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Use the shell method to find an integral, or sum of integrals, that equals the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₃ about the line x=3. Do not evaluate the integral.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the graphs of y = 2x,y = 6−x, and y = 0 is revolved about the line y = −2 and the line x = −2. Find the volumes of the resulting solids. Which one is greater?
58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = x³/6 + 1/2x on [1,2]
Lifting problem A 4-kg mass is attached to the bottom of a 5-m, 15-kg chain. If the chain hangs from a platform, how much work is required to pull the chain and the mass onto the platform?