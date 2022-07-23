Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = −32; v(0)=50; s(0)=0
Express the area of the shaded region in Exercise 5 as the sum of two integrals with respect to y. Do not evaluate the integrals.
Look again at the region R in Figure 6.38 (p. 439). Explain why it would be difficult to use the washer method to find the volume of the solid of revolution that results when R is revolved about the y-axis.
35–38. Shell and washer methods Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the indicated axis.
y = 8,y = 2x+2,x = 0, and x=2; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=√x, y=2x−15, and y=0