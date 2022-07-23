Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=√sin x,y=1, and x=0; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=√sin x,y=1, and x=0; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=3x+4, for 0≤x≤6; about the x-axis
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t) = t(25−t²)^1/2, for 0≤t≤5
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = √sin^−1x,y = √π/2, and x=0; about the x-axis
The region R is bounded by the graph of f(x)=2x(2−x) and the x-axis. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=2 or the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the line y=0? Use integration to justify your answer.
Find the volume of the torus formed when the circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis. Use geometry to evaluate the integral.