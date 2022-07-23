17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = y³sin t, y(0) = 1
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = y³sin t, y(0) = 1
17–20. Verifying solutions of initial value problems Verify that the given function y is a solution of the initial value problem that follows it.
y(t) = 8t⁶ - 3; ty'(t) - 6y(t) = 18, y(1) = 5
5–10. First-order linear equations Find the general solution of the following equations.
v'(y) − v/2 = 14
Orthogonal trajectories Use the method in Exercise 44 to find the orthogonal trajectories for the family of circles x² + y² = a²
45–48. General first-order linear equations Consider the general first-order linear equation y'(t)+a(t)y(t)=f(t). This equation can be solved, in principle, by defining the integrating factor p(t)=exp(∫a(t)dt). Here is how the integrating factor works. Multiply both sides of the equation by p (which is always positive) and show that the left side becomes an exact derivative. Therefore, the equation becomes
p(t)(y′(t) + a(t)y(t)) = d/dt(p(t)y(t)) = p(t)f(t).
Now integrate both sides of the equation with respect to t to obtain the solution. Use this method to solve the following initial value problems. Begin by computing the required integrating factor.
y′(t) + (2t)/(t² + 1)y(t) = 1 + 3t², y(1) = 4
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = t lnt + 1