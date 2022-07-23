45–48. General first-order linear equations Consider the general first-order linear equation y'(t)+a(t)y(t)=f(t). This equation can be solved, in principle, by defining the integrating factor p(t)=exp(∫a(t)dt). Here is how the integrating factor works. Multiply both sides of the equation by p (which is always positive) and show that the left side becomes an exact derivative. Therefore, the equation becomes





p(t)(y′(t) + a(t)y(t)) = d/dt(p(t)y(t)) = p(t)f(t).





Now integrate both sides of the equation with respect to t to obtain the solution. Use this method to solve the following initial value problems. Begin by computing the required integrating factor.





y′(t) + (2t)/(t² + 1)y(t) = 1 + 3t², y(1) = 4